Susana Distancia will be a Disney heroine

Ministry of Health of Mexico



For the latest news and information on the coronavirus pandemic, visit the WHO website.

Susana Distance, the Mexican heroine that promotes physical separation to avoid possible contagions from COVID-19, will be a Walt Disney character, as reported by several Mexican media, citing local authorities.

“Walt Disney Mexico made contact with us through the United States Embassy in Mexico. What this important entertainment and communication company wanted was to download the videos of Susana Distancia to put them on all its channels at no cost to us,” said Ricardo Cortés Alcalá, head of the General Directorate for Health Promotion, at a press conference reported by the Récord newspaper.

Susana Distancia became known the weekend of March 20, as the protagonist of a campaign to promote social distancing, in an attempt to contain the spread of the coronavirus in Mexico. In a tweet from March 21, the character made her formal presentation tweeting: “I am Susana Distancia, I have a superpower that helps me to stop the COVID-19. When I extend my arms I can create a space of 1.5 meters that keeps.

Cortés Alcalá said at the conference that contact with Disney was made through the United States Embassy in Mexico. In this way, Disney Mexico will broadcast the prevention videos on all its channels, at no cost to the government.

The official gave additional information for Mexican families and reported that transportation apps are adding aid initiatives. “Specifically, Didi put in a program called Didi Hero, where health personnel can enroll in this program and Didi is supporting them with trips from their work centers and their homes, so that they arrive safely and also with some food stamps, “he noted.

According to local health authorities, Mexico reached 10,544, confirmed cases of coronavirus, while the number of deceased people reached 970. As a comparison, as of April 23, cases of coronavirus infections in the United States reached 842,000 and He estimates that he has claimed some 47,000 lives. Worldwide, there are already 2.65 million cases registered and more than 184,000 deaths.