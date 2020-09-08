Susana Distancia, a Mexican heroine against COVID-19

Secretariat of Health of Mexico



Mexico’s health authorities launched a campaign to promote social distancing on the weekend of March 20, in an attempt to contain the spread of the coronavirus

in the country.

The campaign has as its centerpiece a heroine called “Susana Distancia”, who, through a play on words, promotes the physical separation that must exist between people to avoid possible infections.

In a tweet on March 21, we see Susana Distancia in a video where she informs us that she has a superpower: “I am Susana Distancia, I have a superpower that helps me to stop COVID-19. When I extend my arms I can create a space of 1.5 meters that keeps me away from the evil coronavirus. That’s the healthy distance. “

And as of today March 23, the government of Mexico established what is known as the National Sana Distancia Day, which uses as a banner the image of the character Susana Distancia.

The numbers of infected in Mexico are still scarce, but as of March 22, the country has 316 cases of contagion and two deaths, according to information released by the Ministry of Health. However, there are reports that the tests in that country are still limited and infections could add up exponentially in the coming weeks.

As of March 20, 2020, the novel coronavirus had already infected more than 254,000 people and caused nearly 10,000 deaths worldwide, as can be seen in great detail on the coronavirus map. On March 11, the World Health Organization (WHO) officially classified COVID-19 as a pandemic.

