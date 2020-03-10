Susan Sontag mercilessly bullied lover Annie Leibovitz, new book reveals

Susan Sontag bullied her lover, snapper to the celebs Annie Leibovitz, mercilessly, telling her, “You’re so dumb, you’re so dumb,” a searingly honest book about Sontag’s life reveals.

“Sontag: Her Life and Work,” by Benjamin Moser, is being touted as certainly one of many books of the season.

And inside the tome, Rolling Stone and VF icon Leibovitz speaks of her love for the nice creator, who struggled alongside along with her sexuality.

Nevertheless for the first time, their love affair is laid bare, as Sontag’s son David Rieff admitted: “They’ve been the extra extreme couple I’ve ever seen relating to unkindness, lack of capacity to be good, held resentments.”

Rieff isn’t any fan of Leibovitz, nevertheless nonetheless talked about: “I discussed to Susan larger than as quickly as, ‘Look, each be nicer to her or go away her.’”

No matter that, the book says that Leibovitz paid for all of the items — first-class journey, flats, private cooks and maids — although it states: “From early on, Susan looked like wanting to get away from the connection, and her discomfort burst into full public view.”

Creator Richard Howard recalled a “mounted litany of assaults on Annie — You’re so dumb, you’re so dumb” — that induced him to all nevertheless end a friendship of a few years, the book research.

On the day Sontag’s buddy Michael Silverblatt was ensuing from met Leibovitz, Sontag, the book says, knowledgeable him that “she felt obliged to make clear that Annie could possibly be the stupidest specific individual I’d ever met.”

“Merely as usually, she would trash her to her face. Annie was sitting subsequent to her when Susan talked about to be Marilu Eustachio: ‘This one doesn’t understand an element.’”

Within the meantime, as Leibovitz stood by, she would gush to a special photographer: “You’re the one attention-grabbing photographer in America.”

At one Christmas dinner, Sontag shrieked at her lover for ordering shellfish — telling her that her son was allergic, prompting the star snapper to run out to a takeout restaurant.

The book says that Sontag denied that Leibovitz was her lover in interviews — even lying to her sister Judith.

The pair minimize up in 2000 when Leibovitz decided to have a toddler on her private at age 51.

Even then, at a celebration to rejoice every Leibovitz and her baby daughter Sarah in 2001, Sontag turned jealous of Condé Nast chief — and Leibovitz’s boss — Anna Wintour, fearing she was being ignored as she talked about, “What am I? chopped liver?,” based mostly on Silverblatt.

“I really feel she wished me to herself,” Leibovitz talked about.

Nevertheless she nonetheless bought Sontag an beautiful home in Paris to write down down in, and tirelessly cared for Sontag all through her remaining battle with most cancers up until her dying in December 2004 at age 71.

And no matter all of the items, Leibovitz knowledgeable the author that she preferred Sontag adequate to endure the sniping, together with: “I may need achieved one thing.”

She added: “She was sturdy, nevertheless all of it balanced out. The good far outweighs the unhealthy points. We had so many good experiences collectively.”

The book moreover tells how Rieff and Leibovitz had factors even after Sontag’s dying as her Carnegie Hall memorial was minimize up between two camps as they held separate receptions.

Leibovitz made a book of images of Sontag taken by all the nice photographers – and, based mostly on the book, Rieff refused to allow the book to be distributed inside.

Afterward, buddy Paolo Dilonardo reportedly knowledgeable mourners: “For many who’re going to her issue, you probably can’t come to ours.”