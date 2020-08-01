Survive: The Quibi Movie with Sophie Turner from Game of Thrones

which



I have to start by clarifying that I don’t think I am the target audience for Where. The new streaming platform It is intended for an audience (much younger than me) that consumes audiovisual content mainly on their phones and in short portions. Quibi, which launched on April 6, offers chapter movies, as well as documentaries and unscripted series. All this divided into capsules of less than 10 minutes and that can only be consumed through a mobile app, both in horizontal and vertical video format.

My first question when hearing about Quibi was: do you have an app for Apple TV? I was thinking of seeing its content as I do with so many other movies and series: on the big screen in my home. The answer is no.

Survive is one of Quibi’s proposals for a movie in chapters. In it Sophie Turner (Sansa de Game of Thrones) plays Jane, a young woman who is spending a season in a rehabilitation center for young people with mental health problems. There are people with anorexia, bulimia, depression, bipolar disorder, or, in Jane’s case, suicidal tendencies. Jane appears to have improved and is released from the hospital. But the plane that had to take her back home ends up having an accident and crashes in the middle of snowy mountains. She and Paul (Corey Hawkins of Straight Outta Compton) are the only survivors of the catastrophe. The chapter film is based on Alex Morel’s 2012 book of the same name and reflects on the relationship established between these two strangers forced to try to survive together.

The truth is that the five chapters, of the 12 in total that it has Survive, available to write this review, were easily seen. All of them are designed without artifice, or complicated dialogues or narrative sophistications that demand a lot from the viewer. The realization of most of his minutes sticks in close-ups of Turner’s face. Young Jane is going through difficult situations and the camera is looking for her reactions at all times. Each chapter of Survive It ends in a suspenseful scene that leaves the viewer wanting to see the next one.

which



In each new chapter we learn a little more about Jane’s story and what has led her to the situation she is in mentally. But the movie doesn’t really start until the plane crash occurs and we see how she and Paul will have to react to adverse situations. The few less than 50 minutes that I have consumed so far Survive They could be summed up perfectly in four or five sentences and you wouldn’t miss a thing, except maybe Turner’s overreaction, putting his hands to his hair and trying to express despair. The amount of action contained in each chapter is small.

Each episode ending of Survive It reminded me of the same narrative trick that traditional television series or network have traditionally been using, leaving the viewer in suspense so that they do not change channels when they go to the advertising break.

It is true that Survive also has hits. Each episode has been made to make sense whether the viewer decides to watch it vertically or horizontally. And maybe consumed in small capsules on a subway ride (when we can go back by subway) it is valued more. But the film combines two genres (the portrait of a young girl with depression and a survival adventure) somewhat irreconcilable. Above all because Survive does not show signs of being able to cover both topics in a comprehensive way considering their narrative simplicity.

It is also a pity that Survive The maxim of his character Paul does not apply: “Nothing to dramatize something that is not really a drama.” At the moment what is most abundant in this title is melodrama. It is not that his characters are not experiencing dramatic situations, quite the contrary. Especially in the case of Jane. Rather, the team of Survive It has not managed to transmit that drama that its protagonist lives beyond the screaming and the tears.

But, as I said, it may simply be that I am not Quibi’s target audience. We will have to see how time and viewers judge the new platform.

Survive It premiered this April 6 in Quibi, coinciding with the launch of the platform. Every day, from Monday to Friday, a new chapter of the film is released in Quibi.

Quibi: 11 programs to watch on the short video streaming service [fotos] To see photos