Survey Shows Many BTC Holders Use Hardware Wallet, Have Backup Keys

A survey posted to Reddit reveals that almost all crypto holders retailer nearly all of their Bitcoin in {hardware} wallets and preserve a backup of the personal keys on a sheet of paper.

Reddit consumer gunnaj posted the outcomes of the survey as a part of his PhD thesis to Reddit on April 30. The doctoral scholar requested 339 folks 5 questions associated to Bitcoin (BTC) safety, specializing in how crypto holders deal with their personal keys.

When contributors have been requested the place they saved nearly all of their BTC, practically half — 158 folks — mentioned they used a {hardware} pockets corresponding to these provided by Ledger, TREZOR and BitLox. Hardware wallets can retailer each a consumer’s crypto pockets and personal keys.

Cybersecurity was additionally a subject underneath dialogue in gunnaj’s thesis. Roughly 88% of these surveyed mentioned they stored backups of their keys, with the bulk — 238 folks — admitting their backup was on a scrap of paper.

Most secure strategy to retailer personal keys

The crypto group is gone the times when customers had few decisions however to jot down down their keys in capital letters on a notepad. Distinguished figures like Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao have prompt that exchanges are higher for holding crypto than customers retaining the keys themselves.

Based on this survey, it appears that evidently an old style methodology of safety could also be the popular one. This may very well be in response to exchanges being hacked, however customers bodily storing keys comes with its personal dangers. Hundreds of BTC have been misplaced from holders misplacing or destroying gear containing personal keys over time, amounting to billions of {dollars} vanished into the ether.

Nevertheless, even when keys are held securely, backed up, and nonetheless “misplaced”, there might be hope. A software program engineer was capable of get well practically $300,00zero in Bitcoin for a Russian who misplaced the password to a zipper file containing his personal keys.