Surprise: “The Mandalorian” and Quibi at the Emmy Awards

Tuesday’s Emmy nominations included some surprises and snubs.

FORCE ACCOMPANIES THIS SERIES

Disney + “The Mandalorian”, perhaps thanks to Baby Yoda, was a surprise when he received 15 nominations, most in technical sections such as production design, costumes, stunts, makeup and cinematography.

But he also deserved a mention to Giancarlo Esposito as a guest actor and secured a place in the race for the award for best drama series. She had not been nominated for the Golden Globes.

“The Mandalorian” stars Chilean-American actor Pedro Pascal as the mysterious protagonist who navigates the Star Wars galaxy. The series helped propel the Disney service and showed that there is much more life to the space franchise outside of the Skywalker saga.

One of the show’s most successful characters is a baby version of Yoda. The second season of “The Mandalorian” premieres in October.

YES, SOMEONE IS SEEING

An adaptation of one of the most acclaimed graphic novels of all time, HBO’s “Watchmen” was ignored by Golden Globe voters, but not by Emmys.

The dark tale of superheroes topped the list of nominees with 26 mentions, including best limited series, cinematography, costumes, original music, three for directing and three for editing.

Jeremy Irons and Regina King were nominated for Best Actor and Best Actress, respectively, while Yahya Abdul-Mateen, Jovan Adepo, Jean Smart and Louis Gossett Jr. were all nominated for their supporting roles.

Watchmen follows a group of masked vigilantes without real superpowers and addresses race relations in a way that was extremely timely.

Despite the good reviews by critics, the HBO adaptation caused divisions among fans of the comic, some of whom expressed frustration that the adaptation was too political.

SMALL SNACKS, BIG LOVES

Quibi, the mobile platform that offers movies and TV series of no more than 10 minutes, was enthusiastically welcomed by the Emmys.

The service debuted early in the pandemic and got off to a rocky start, with fewer subscribers than expected. The company submitted more than a dozen productions to the Emmys and garnered 10 nominations, most in the comedy and drama short film categories.

Actors Laurence Fishburne, Jasmine Cephas Jones and Stephan James were nominated for the crime drama “#FreeRayshawn”, while Christoph Waltz received a mention for “Most Dangerous Game” and Corey Hawkins for “Survive”.

Anna Kendrick was nominated for “Dummy”, Kaitlin Olson for “Flipped” and Kerri Kenney-Silver for a remake of “Reno 911!”. Also, “Most Dangerous Game” and “Reno 911!” They were nominated for best short comedy or drama.

Quibi received as many nominations as Comedy Central and BBC America. That represents a success for its creators, Jeffrey Katzenberg and Meg Whitman, who have been pushing for the platform to finally receive some publicity and recognition. Without a doubt a great achievement in her first year.

SPEAKING OF “EUPHORIA”

Rising star Zendaya received her first Emmy nomination and will now be able to rub elbows with royalty. Or at least with Olivia Colman, nominated for her portrayal of Queen Elizabeth II in “The Crown.”

The protagonist of the HBO teen drama “Euphoria” had won the Teen Choice Awards and Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Award for her work on “Spider-Man: Homecoming” (“Spider-Man: Homecoming”), “Rewrite the Stars ”and“ The Greatest Showman ”. Now, at 23, she will compete for the Emmy for Best Actress.

“Euphoria” follows a group of high school students trying to create an identity in the midst of changing alliances and an environment saturated with social networks. Zendaya plays Rue, a recovering drug addict who narrates her life.

THE DEVS SHAKE

Quantum mechanics is rarely the subject of a TV series, and Emmy voters for years ignored FX’s cerebral “Devs”.

The series featuring Nick Offerman received four nominations, including for sound editing, visual effects, cinematography, and sound mixing.

Alex Garland, who wrote and directed each episode, created an absorbing meditation on the essence of human existence and free will, all tucked away in an elegant techno-thriller. But it didn’t feature in the Best Limited Series category.

Fans of his groundbreaking movie “Ex Machina” found familiar stylistic imprints: a no-rush narrative, a cool threat, graceful doses of philosophy, an affinity for darkness and stillness, profound musical decisions, and stunning visual effects. But some critics generated a certain rejection of their pretense and air of detachment.

JORDAN’S LAST DANCE

Michael Jordan showed his level of proficiency once again on Tuesday, when the ESPN documentary “The Last Dance” received three Emmy nominations.

It will be measured by the prizes for the best documentary, as well as for the best direction and best edition of a documentary.

The 10-episode series, broadcast on ESPN in the United States and Netflix in the rest of the world, details the Bulls’ 1998 season, Jordan’s last year with the team and the organization’s last championship.

It was the most watched documentary in ESPN history. And it was also a success on social networks: it was trending on Twitter for five consecutive Sundays.

The network advanced its broadcast from June to April to fill the gap left by the cancellation of most sporting events due to the coronavirus pandemic.

A DISCREET FAREWELL FOR “HOMELAND”

“Homeland” came to an end in April after eight seasons on Showtime, but the Emmys didn’t give him a nice parting gift.

The series received a single nomination, for best direction. Actress Claire Danes will not win a third Emmy for her role as CIA analyst Carrie Mathison, and Mandy Patinkin will not receive a statuette for her portrayal of Saul Berenson.

Over the years, “Homeland” went on to win eight Emmy Awards, for best drama series, screenplay, editing and acting, among other trophies. Danes received consecutive Best Actress in Drama Awards in 2012-13, and Damian Lewis once won.

The series did not win an Emmy again after 2013, despite being nominated multiple times.

Another highly successful series that was fired recently is ABC’s “Modern Family.” Winner of five Emmy Awards for Best Comedy Series in its 11 seasons, she received just one posthumous nomination on Tuesday for guest actor Fred Willard for his role as Frank Dunphy, in addition to Best Sound Mix and Direction.

The Emmy Awards, in their 72nd edition, will be presented on September 20 in a ceremony that will be broadcast on ABC.