Surprise: Taylor Swift releases the album “Folklore” (VIDEO)

NEW YORK – While in isolation, Taylor Swift created a new album.

The pop star made the surprising announcement Thursday on Instagram. “Folklore”, his eighth studio album comes less than a year after “Lover”.

“Most of the things that I had planned for this summer did not end up happening, but there is something I did not plan that DID happen. And that’s my 8th studio album, Folklore. Surprise, ”wrote Swift. “Tonight at midnight I will be releasing my new album in its entirety with songs in which I overturned my whims, my dreams, my fears and my music. I wrote and recorded this music in isolation. “

Swift says the standard edition will include 16 tracks, with the participation of Bon Iver, Aaron Dessner of The National and his frequent collaborator Jack Antonoff.

“Before this year I probably would have thought too much about when to release this music at the ‘perfect’ time, but the times we live in keep reminding me that nothing is guaranteed. My instinct tells me that if you do something you love, you should just throw it into the world. That is the kind of uncertainty I can embark on, ”Swift wrote.

He also said that the music video for the song “Cardigan” will be released at midnight in New York (0400 GMT). And that, due to the coronavirus pandemic, they took extra security measures during filming.

“The entire shoot was supervised by a medical inspector, everyone wore masks, stayed away from the others, and I even combed, made up, and styled alone,” Swift wrote, ending the message with a laugh smiley.