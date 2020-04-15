Surge in Crypto Emergency App Downloads Due to COVID-19

Crypto-based emergency app Guardian Circle has seen an enormous surge in month-to-month downloads due to the coronavirus disaster.

In accordance to figures equipped by the undertaking to Cointelegraph, greater than 5150 new customers downloaded the app in March. That represents month-to-month progress of 2582% for the three 12 months previous app, which had struggled to appeal to consideration in peacetime. In January, a bit of over 300 new customers signed up.

However whereas the present disaster has seen the app’s reputation enhance, it’s additionally threatening the undertaking’s future.

What’s Guardian Circle?

The official web site explains the app helps create a micro-economy round an emergency response in areas the place it’s wanted most. Features embrace panic buttons, crash detection, voice interfaces and coronary heart fee screens,amongst others, enabling personal safety and medical response to management a geo-fenced service space as nicely. Customers are incentivised with rewards in the cryptocurrency $GUARD.

Mark Jeffrey, co-founder and CEO of Guardian Circle, instructed Cointelegraph:

“Up till COVID-19, our advertising problem had at all times been: ‘How will we get customers to take into consideration a future disaster state of affairs’? Folks do not like serious about emergencies: it is not enjoyable. It is not ‘Phrases With Mates’ or ‘TikTok’. With COVID-19, that problem has now vanished.”

Jeffrey stated that emergency apps usually are not used each day and so the cryptocurrency component helps preserve it in customers’ minds: “The $GUARD crypto was a non-crisis-related-way to work together with our customers.”

However whereas the well being emergency has elevated downloads, the financial results of the disaster are threatening its viability.

“As our runway has at all times been based mostly in crypto, our piles of Bitcoin and NEO have depleted in worth with the COVID-19 crashes. I’ve been supplementing company bills with my very own private cash to cowl prices. Backside line? We have now about six months left as we’re proper now, barring any new curve balls thrown at us.”

Extra partnerships underway

Wanting forward, Jeffrey stated the undertaking had discovered a companion, with whom they are going to signal a deal to run a mixed product, which is able to hopefully allow them to appeal to new enterprise capital curiosity.

On their customers’ geographic distribution, Jeffrey stated that one third are in the US, the remainder are scattered all through the world. Additionally, the app has excessive concentrations in India, Myanmar, Pakistan, Brazil, Egypt, and Iraq.

Jeffrey believes that general the present disaster will likely be optimistic for cryptocurrency:

“The COVID-19 disaster is inflicting super pressure on the legacy banking system worldwide — far worse than the 2008 disaster. This pressure has not but been felt by the common particular person, however will probably be in the approaching months. At that time, we might even see a pointy enhance in utilization of Bitcoin as a retailer of worth. We might also see different cryptos come into use for cash-like quicker, smaller funds.”

Different blockchain-based apps used in the midst of COVID-19 disaster

Cointelegraph reported on April 6 {that a} blockchain app known as “Civitas” has been launched by the Canada-based startup Emerge, which seems ahead to monitoring COVID-19 instances and it’s centered in Latin America area.