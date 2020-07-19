Surface headphones 2 have 13 levels of noise reduction.

Microsoft



Microsoft introduced the new edition of its headphones under the name of Surface Headphones 2, although they are not the only ones since the company also finally launched the Surface Earbuds, in addition to the new Surface Book 3 and Surface Go 2 computers.

Among the novelties of the Surface Headphones 2 the design stands out, since they not only come in black but also in light gray, although one of the biggest points that Microsoft emphasized in its May 6 press release was the Incorporation of an immersive sound experience with Omnisonic technology, which allows the incorporation of 13 adjustable levels of noise cancellation through a dial located on the left earbud; while on the right you will find the volume control.

This dial allows you to easily increase the volume or decrease the background noise, which is possible thanks to the inclusion of advanced microphones that also help to make calls easier to hear.

Microsoft also included a technology that allows you to dictate to Word, Outlook, and PowerPoint. In addition, iOS users will be able to listen to their emails through Play My Email, an option of the Outlook application.

The battery in these headphones can last up to 20 hours, and the company said a five-minute charge will give you an hour of music playback. They can be used wirelessly, but also with a cable with a regular connector, in case you run out of battery or want to connect them to the entertainment system of the aircraft cabin.

The company said the headphones can be rotated 180 degrees, so you can comfortably carry them around your neck.

They are directly compatible with Windows 10, but also with iOS, Android and Mac.

Price and availability

The price of Microsoft Surface Headphones 2 is US $ 249 and will be available from May 12, with immediate advance reservation through the company’s online store.

