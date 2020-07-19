Surface Go 2: The $ 399 Windows tablet for studying and working

Microsoft



Microsoft announced a new generation of its tablet for students and organizations, the Surface Go 2, which now has a slightly larger screen and arrives at the same time as the Surface Book 3 and Surface Earbuds.

Among the great novelties of the Surface Go 2 is its small increase in screen, since it went from 10 inches to 10.5 inches. To this we must add that it has an eighth-generation Intel Pentium Gold 4425Y processor that allows it to have a 64 percent higher performance than its predecessor, to which we must add a 10-hour battery life.

This device has a weight of 600 grams and includes a base on the back to keep it standing, it is also compatible with Microsoft cases and keyboards and also the Surface Pen. You can increase its storage up to 1TB with MicroSD card reader.

Microsoft explained in the release of this May 6 in a statement that the tablet seeks to make communication easy and efficient as well as work environments that do not require extensive graphic processing. That’s why it included a dual microphone system, LTE connectivity, and stereo speakers with Dolby Audio Premium sound.

It also includes a 5-megapixel front camera, an 8-megapixel rear camera, USB Type-C charging, a Surface Connect connector, a microSDXC card reader and a headphone port.

Price and availability

The Surface Go 2 tablet is priced at $ 399 and will be available from May.