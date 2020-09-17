Surface Duo: Leaked Videos Show ‘Peek’ Feature for Notifications

Sarah Tew/CNET



The folding phone Surface Duo de Microsoft will have a feature called Peek so users have a quick look at information without having to unfold the device, according to leaked videos showing the action.

The user in Twitter @ h0x0d published a couple of videos on the same social network of the Peek function. Both videos are of short duration but due to the quality they seem to be videos that Microsoft will use to show the functions or give a small guide to users of this device.

The first video shows how, with the Peek function, users will open one of the Surface Duo’s screens just a little to see notifications in just a few inches of the screen. From there, users can interact with the notifications or touch one and open the device to continue with the action.

The second video is about the calling system. When a user receives a call, they can open the screen a little and see who it is; to answer or cancel the call, the user will have to unfold the entire device. In this format, with the device open, one half of the screen will show the call interface and the other half will be free for some other action. If the user wants to answer the call, he simply folds the free screen back.

Microsoft showed the Surface Duo last year and said it would go on sale at the end of 2020. The company still has many key points to reveal about its device, but this is expected to happen sometime this year, most likely at the event. Build (focused on developers) or some other dedicated specifically to these new products.

The Surface Duo phone won’t be Microsoft’s only product for this year. Rumors suggest that the company prepares to launch the Surface Go 2 and Surface Book 3 hybrids in a possible event for spring 2020. Microsoft has not confirmed or denied an event for those dates.

