Superstrata Ion: A 3D Printed Carbon Fiber Electric Bike

What’s better than 3D printing bike accessories or even spare parts? Silicon Valley-based Superstrata wants you to build what it calls “the first average 3D printed electric bike with an impact resistant body and carbon fiber frame.” Each bike can be customized to fit the rider’s height, weight and arm length as well as seat position. The frame is built to fit the style of the rider and the terrain where they prefer to ride their bike (for racing, the street, gravel or for doing touring).

The bike is 3D printed from a single piece of thermoplastic carbon fiber composite. Superstrata CEO Sonny Wu says this is much stronger than traditional carbon fiber frames as it is a single piece of material.

The company has opened preorders through the crowdfunding site Indiegogo, but the final product won’t launch until December, when two versions will be offered. The Terra is a traditional bike and the Ion is an electric version with an electric motor. Both versions will have rechargeable batteries that can be fully charged in a couple of hours. The purpose of the Terra’s battery is to collect data, GPS and anti-theft processes. Consumers may not opt ​​for these three features.

Superstrata says the Terra will start at $ 2,799 and the Ion will start at $ 3,999.

Keep in mind that projects on massive financing platforms may not materialize.

