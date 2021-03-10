Super Over Telugu Movie Free Download Leaked by Torrent Websites.

The recent movie Super Over is now available on various torrent websites such as Movierulz, Filmibeat, Filmyone, Filmyzilla, Filmywap, etc.

It was leaked on the same day of release but in average quality. Later, it was available in HD quality. But it leaked and made available on the same day of release.

We do not know the first leak by which website, but it was available on lots of piracy websites after the leak. Even on the evening of the release date, it was available on many telegram channels.

The movie Super Over is a crime-thriller movie. So, there are so much suspense and mystery in the movie. It was directed and written by Praveen Varma. Sudheer Varma produced the movie Super Over.

The running time of the movie Super Over is 83 minutes. Super Over was released on 22nd January 2021. Aha distributed it.

In Super Over, the music has given by Sunny M.R. The cast of Super Over includes Naveen Chandra as Kaasi, Chandini Chowdary as Madhu, Ajay, Praveen as Murali, Harsha Chemudu as Bangaru Raju, and Rakendu Mouli as Vasu.

In the movie Super Over, there are three friends, including Kaasi, Madhu, and Vasu. One day, they all are thinking about going on a foreign trip. But the trip planning consultant has cheated and steal all the money of three.

So, now, they three have to clear their debts. So, to earn money, they all are thinking of some tricks and ideas. Kaasi has started to earn money by betting in a cricket game. He wins Rs. 1.7 Crores. And the story continues.

The production of Super Over was started at the end of 2019. But it was postponed because of the coronavirus pandemic. The director of the film Super Over died in a road accident. He died in October 2020.

After his death, the producer, Sudheer Varma has completed the film Super Over. We have added the trailer of Super Over below. Let’s see.

