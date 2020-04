Super Junior’s Yesung is featured in the newest ‘SM Station‘ teaser images for his upcoming collaboration with Suran.

After their first and second set of teaser images, the wet theme for Yesung and Suran’s collaboration is obvious. The Super Junior member and R&B singer are becoming a member of collectively for an acoustic pop duet titled “Nonetheless Standing“, which drops on Might 1 KST.

Keep tuned for updates on Yesung x Suran’s “Nonetheless Standing”!