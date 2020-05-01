NEWS

Super Junior’s Kyuhyun reveals his precious nephews on his solo YouTube channel ‘KyuTV’

May 1, 2020
Add Comment
Cheena Khanna
2 Min Read

Throughout a latest dwell broadcast on his solo YouTube channel ‘KyuTV‘, Super Junior’s Kyuhyun launched followers to his precious nephews for the primary time ever in individual!

Beforehand, Kyuhyun’s nephews made a photograph look on tvN‘s ‘New Journey To The West‘. Kyuhyun has additionally shared lovable images of his nephews on Instagram, however this marks the dual nephews’ first time showing on a broadcast in individual with their uncle!

Kyuhyun’s two nephews are named Ye Jun and Ha Jun, fraternal twins. After briefly introducing the twins to his followers in the course of the broadcast, Kyuhyun hung out feeding the twins, with his sister making a number of unplanned appearances as effectively. Watch the lovable clip above! (The twins additionally make a short look later on in the course of the broadcast, whereas Kyuhyun makes an attempt to make an egg soufflé beneath.)

READ  Bank of England Official: Central Banks May Lose Payments Race to Tech Companies

About the author

View All Posts

Cheena Khanna

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Contact Us

If you’d like to send us some feedback, would like to advertise with us at TheBulletinTime
 or Press Release, just send an email to thebulletintime @ gmail.com
. And, we will get back to you shortly.