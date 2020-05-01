Super Junior’s Kyuhyun reveals his precious nephews on his solo YouTube channel ‘KyuTV’

Throughout a latest dwell broadcast on his solo YouTube channel ‘KyuTV‘, Super Junior’s Kyuhyun launched followers to his precious nephews for the primary time ever in individual!

Beforehand, Kyuhyun’s nephews made a photograph look on tvN‘s ‘New Journey To The West‘. Kyuhyun has additionally shared lovable images of his nephews on Instagram, however this marks the dual nephews’ first time showing on a broadcast in individual with their uncle!

Kyuhyun’s two nephews are named Ye Jun and Ha Jun, fraternal twins. After briefly introducing the twins to his followers in the course of the broadcast, Kyuhyun hung out feeding the twins, with his sister making a number of unplanned appearances as effectively. Watch the lovable clip above! (The twins additionally make a short look later on in the course of the broadcast, whereas Kyuhyun makes an attempt to make an egg soufflé beneath.)