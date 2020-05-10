NEWS

Super Junior’s Eunhyuk reveals which cast member he thinks should leave ‘Amazing Saturday’

May 10, 2020
Super Junior’s Eunhyuk revealed who he thinks should leave ‘Superb Saturday‘.

On the Might ninth episode of ‘Superb Saturday’, Eunhyuk revealed truthfully that he does not suppose there must be so many members within the lineup. The brand new ‘Weekly Idol‘ host expressed, “There are some cast members who do not should be right here.” 

When requested to observe up, the Super Junior member selected MC Growth and Shin Dong Yup as wanted hosts and Lady’s Day‘s Hyeri as one who should be there to reply the quizzes. Nonetheless, the remainder of the cast members did not get the inexperienced gentle from him. 

Do you agree with Eunhyuk? 

