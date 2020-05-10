Super Junior’s Eunhyuk calls out Leeteuk for wanting too much attention

Super Junior’s Eunhyuk known as out Leeteuk for wanting too much attention.

On the Could ninth episode of ‘Wonderful Saturday‘, MC Increase talked about a humorous reminiscence he had of Super Junior chief Leeteuk, saying, “My buddy of 12 years who debuted 17 years in the past has appeared on the present. Leeteuk actually loves himself. I advisable a bunch of pals he may meet, and he stated he could not come as a result of he had too many followers.”

Increase continued, “He nonetheless got here carrying a masks and a hat. He wearing a approach that made him stand out for positive. It even stated ‘Super Junior’s Leeteuk’ on the again of his jacket.”

Eunhyuk then stated, “Leeteuk is simply an attention seeker. He is the president of all the nation’s attention seeker’s membership.”

