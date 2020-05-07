Super Junior K.R.Y to make a comeback next month with their 1st Korean album

In accordance to media outlet stories on Might 7, Super Junior K.R.Y can be making a comeback with their 1st ever Korean album, next month!

Reportedly, the Super Junior K.R.Y members have not too long ago wrapped up jacket photoshoots for the discharge of their 1st Korean album, set for launch a while in June. Super Junior’s ballad unit K.R.Y, made up of members Kyuhyun, Ryeowook, and Yesung, is extensively thought of the primary ever unit group fashioned out of a Okay-Pop idol group.

Super Junior K.R.Y debuted again in 2006 and garnered consideration for their quite a few hit OST releases, together with “The One I Love“, “The Night time Chicago Died“, “Cease Strolling By“, and many others. Whereas the unit has launched varied albums in Japan, additionally finishing up Japan solo live shows, this may mark K.R.Y’s first ever album launch in Korea exterior of OSTs or inside Super Junior albums.

Keep tuned for updates on Super Junior K.R.Y’s comeback!