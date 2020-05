Super Junior Okay.R.Y. has dropped teaser images for their first mini-album.

The vocal unit shall be releasing their first-ever mini-album ‘When We Had been Us‘. It has been 15 years since they fashioned the unit in 2006 for the ‘Hyena‘ OST again then.

Super Junior Okay.R.Y shall be releasing their ‘When We Had been Us’ on June eighth at 6PM KST. Take a look at the 2 teaser images beneath.