Super Junior go from quiet and awkward to make one another laugh party in ‘SJ Returns 4: The Beginning’ teaser

Super Junior’s ‘SJ Returns‘ is coming quickly with season 4!

Earlier than kicking off the official season this Could 18, Super Junior have launched a teaser titled ‘SJ Returns 4: The Starting‘ by way of ‘V Stay‘. Within the teaser, Super Junior members Leeteuk, Yesung, Shindong, Kyuhyun, Donghae, Eunhyuk, and Siwon get collectively for the primary time in some time in one room, and quiet awkwardness ensues. Nonetheless, because the members start discussing the “course” of ‘SJ Returns’ season 4, they shortly start a contest to see who can make the opposite members laugh essentially the most!

‘SJ Returns’ season Four is about to premiere this Could 18 and air each Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays at 12 PM KST by way of ‘V Stay’. ‘Fanship‘ members can have entry to episodes 2 weeks prior to the common premiere, starting Could 2.

Are you prepared for the return of variety-idols Super Junior in ‘SJ Returns 4’?