Sung Si Kyung shocks fans with dramatic weight loss

Sung Si Kyung shocked fans with his dramatic weight loss.

On the Could sixth episode of ‘Choi Hwa Jung’s Energy Time‘, DJ Choi Hwa Jung commented on the ballad singer’s slimmer determine, saying, “You have gotten so fairly. How a lot weight did you lose?” Sung Si Kyung responded, “I’ve by no means been on the size. Nonetheless, I feel I’ve misplaced about 10kg (22lbs) although.”

Sung Si Kyung additionally revealed the important thing to his weight loss was reducing out alcohol, saying, “It has been 50 days since I stop ingesting. It was the identical time as eternity. I normally end recording inside four hours, however I failed to complete recording. I additionally felt my well being getting worse. That is why I stop ingesting.”

In different information, Sung Si Kyung not too long ago made his comeback with “And We Go“. He is additionally set to function as a coach alongside BoA, Dynamic Duo, and Kim Jong Kook on Mnet‘s ‘The Voice 2020‘.

What do you consider Sung Si Kyung’s slimmer look?

