Summer season in the US suffers the visa freeze

At this time of year, the Cape Cod Friendly Fisherman restaurant is full of foreign students cleaning tables and helping to prepare orders for fried clams and fish and chips.

But since the government froze her visas, Janet Demetri will be without twenty employees this summer. And now that people are going back to restaurants, Demetri has only nine employees and it should have closed twice this week.

“It is very disturbing because there is a lot of activity,” said Demetri. “We cannot cope.”

The Donald Trump government announced last month that it extended the ban on the delivery of green resident cards and extended that measure to other visas, including the J-1 and H-2B cultural exchange visas. Restaurants, hospitals and other sectors depend on those visas.

The government said the measure would open 525,000 places for Americans who were laid off from the coronavirus pandemic, although it offered no proof of this. Supporters of a reform that contains immigration, especially illegal immigration, praised the move and said it should be easy to find Americans who wait and sell souvenirs at tourist sites.

“The work that people with H-2B visas or those with J-1s do in the summer is nothing unknown to Americans,” said Mark Krikorian, executive director of the Center for Immigration Studies, which promotes restrictions. “These are jobs mostly done by Americans, whether it’s gardening, making beds, or selling ice cream. Businesses are going to have to get their batteries on and hire 20 million people who don’t have a job. ”

The businesses hardest hit by the visa suspension are spas and mountain towns along the Atlantic coast, from parts of New Hampshire to Myrtle Beach, in South Carolina.

The owners of these businesses say they would like to hire Americans, but that in many regions there are not enough workers to fill all the jobs that open in the summer season. Also, it is not easy to convince people who have lost their jobs and who are collecting unemployment insurance to agree to work in hotels and restaurants in the midst of a pandemic. The rising cost of housing and the need to care for children also contribute.

Mark Carchidi, whose company Antioch Associates USA II Inc. processes H-2B visa documentation on the East Coast, said the businesses he works with expected to have an additional 30,000 visas this year, in addition to the 66,000 already approved.

Last year more than 108,000 visas were granted for summer jobs, according to the State Department, but so far only 1,787 have been issued and the summer season is already underway.

“Every town or company that operates only in the summer in any part of the country has been hit hard by this,” said Carchidi.

The suspension of visa issuance causes businesses to struggle to hire people just as the economy begins to revive. Many have to work fewer hours, offer fewer services, or are directly closed because they do not have enough staff.

Patrick Patrick, who for years has hired 10 to 15 J-1 visa people at his Army and Navy surplus sales business in Provincetown, Massachusetts, has none this year. It opens less hours, does not allow people to try on clothes and suspended other services.

“If you don’t have enough staff, you can’t hide it,” said Patrick, who is the president of the local chamber of commerce. “We are looking at what we can invent to get ahead. We throw merchandise on the floor in the hope that people will be tempted by something in passing. But you can’t do that in a restaurant. “

In Myrtle Beach, a few of the 3,000 J-1 and H-2B visas they were expecting were granted, according to Stephen Greene, president and CEO of the Myrtle Beach Area Hospitality Association.

Mark Lazarus, president and owner of the Lazarus Entertainment Group, employs 1,000 people at three theme parks. Generally included about 150 with J-1 visas, but this year nobody came and as a consequence had to reduce the number of ATMs and work fewer hours.

Lazarus says he is in favor of efforts to contain illegal immigration, but that the J-1 “baffles” him. There are not enough students to fill the available slots in the summer in Myrtle Beach, and she fears the ban will further harm an already fragile economy.

“Our income is decreasing because we work fewer hours and we cannot offer all the usual services,” he complained.

Many bars, theaters and other facilities, however, remain closed due to the pandemic, mitigating the impact of the worker shortage.

But still, the ban on visa issuance compounds the uncertainty of businesses like the 145-bed Meadowmere, which is one of Maine’s largest hotels. She got only half of the H-2B visas she applied for and will likely not give her the seven or eight J-1 student visas.

Some businesses try to adapt to circumstances. Several Hampton, New Hampshire, locals cope with family members who work long hours or have been able to recruit local students to replace foreigners.

“I have a group of boys who are now 17 years old who are replacing those who came with J-1 visas, whom I hope to be able to count on for the next five years,” said Tom McGuirk, a hotel and restaurant owner who was able to replace seven employees on J-1 visas with teens who worked in theaters and summer camps that closed.

At the Friendly Fisherman Demetri he has not had the same luck. He has placed ads in newspapers and other sites and offers $ 14 an hour to those who are learning and $ 16 more tips to those who already know the job, but says there are few interested except for “14-year-olds” who can work only at certain times and do only some work.

“These students do not take work from anyone here. Not a single one, ”said Demetri, referring to those who have J-1 visas.