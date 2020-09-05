Summer remixes and lots of romance dominate music premiere week

Several audiovisual productions and themes that mix hope with the spirit of summer dominated the musical premieres this week:

1. Argentine artists María Becerra and Tini, along with Spanish Lola Indigo, collaborate on the remix of “High”, which they accompany with a powerful video full of color and feminine strength.

2. The Mexican singer-songwriter Leonel García delivers the third and final production of his series “Amor”. It is about the album “Past Love”, which consists of very sophisticated versions of the most iconic songs in Mexican music.

3. The Mexican singer-songwriter Carlos Rivera celebrates the release of Leonel García by presenting his interpretation of “Sinconsciousness”, the song of his colleague and that represents the sixth of his album “If it were mine”.

4. “Corazón Verde” is a historic collaboration of some of the most important artists in regional Mexican music, which seeks to inspire “caring for the planet”. The song features the participation of Edén Muñoz, Alfredo Olivas, Pancho Barraza and C-Kan, accompanied by the Overwhelming Banda El Limón by René Camacho.

5. Ozuna and Camilo join their voices for the first time in “Despeinada”, one of the songs on “ENOC”, the new album by the Puerto Rican urban artist.

6. The remix of “Relationship”, the song by Panamanian Sech with more than 200 million reproductions on social networks, features the voices of Daddy Yankee, J Balvin, Farruko and the Spanish singer Rosalía.

7. Tito Nieves, Víctor Manuelle, José Alberto “El Canario”, Luisito Carrión, Pirulo, Tito Rojas, Isaac Delgado, Nino Segarra, Juan José Hernández, Ismaelito Rivera, Yan Collazo, Carlitos Ramírez, Germán Olivera and Maelo Ruiz are some of the voices that accompany Gilberto Santa Rosa on his new album “Colegas”.

8. “Y volar” is the first single from the next album by Spanish singer-songwriter Vanesa Marín.

9. “Half-truths” is a historic collaboration between the Italian Laura Pausini and the Spanish Bebe.

10. The Mexican band “Los Sebastianes” makes their second installment of a rock song in Spanish with “Rayando el sol” by Maná.

11. Shaggy, Afrojack, Dalex are the guests to the remix of the inspiring and positive song “I feel good” by Darkiel and Pedro Capó.

12. “Caníbales” is the first pop song by the Colombian twin sister duo Las Villa, with the collaboration of Beéle.

In music in English, the most prominent premieres were:

“What They’ll Say About Us” is the new single by the American artist Finneas, who has dedicated it “to all who have endured this year”.

On the album “AngelHeaded Hipster: The Songs of Marc Bolan and T. Rex,” stars like Elton John, U2, Joan Jett, Nick Cave, Peaches and Marc Almond pay tribute to some of rock’s most legendary songwriters.

Big Sean released his album “Detroit”, a production of 21 previously unreleased songs by the African-American artist.