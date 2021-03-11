Sultan Full HD Available For Free Download Online on Tamilrockers and Other Torrent Sites:

The movie Sultan was made under Yash Raj Films, and Yash Raj Films also distributed it. Sultan was released in India on 6th July 2016 in the Hindi language.

The budget of the film Sultan was around Rs. 145 crores, and the film has collected around Rs. 623.33 crores. So, it became a super hit film.

Sultan was directed by Ali Abbas Zafar and produced by Aditya Chopra. Ali Abbas Zafar and Irshad Kamil wrote it. Julius Packiam and Vishal Shekhar gave the music in the film Sultan.

The film Sultan’s length was 170 minutes. Artur Zurawski did the cinematography, and Rameshwar S. Bhagat edited the film Sultan. Let’s see the trailer of the film Sultan below.

There are a total of 14 tracks of the film Sultan. There were two main lead roles in the film Sultan, which Salman Khan performed as Sultan Ali Khan and Anushka Sharma as Aarfa Ali Khan.

The other cast members include Randeep Hooda as Fateh Singh, Amit Sadh as Aakash Oberoi, Marko Zaror as Marcus, Tyron Woodley as Tyron, Kumud Mishra as Barket Hussain, Sumeet Samnani as Tiny Kukreja, Ivan Rodrigues as Mr. Patel, Parikshat Sahni as Gyan Singh Oberoi, Arwind Wahi as Inter-State Coach, Meiyang Chang as Commentator, Shibani Dandekar, Amit Raj, Kubra Sait as Anchor, Himanshu Bhutiyani as Doctor Safdurjang, Ashish Raja as Rajveer, Karmveer Choudhary as Haryana Government Sports Officer, Anant Vidhaat as Govind, Suzi Khan as Sultan, Marrese Crump as Marrese, Naveen Ohlyan as Sultan’s Father, and Murari Lal Pareek.

