Suho off to his korean military duties.

Suho, (Kim Junmyeon the good-looking chief of KPOP male group EXO left to do his necessary military enlistment. All his EXO members had been there to want him effectively for the send-off. There was the normal rubbing of his practically bald head. EXO member Lay despatched his love by way of Instagram. The followers can be very completely happy to see that horny understated smile and new low haircut that opens up these attractive eyes.

First Xiumin, a foremost dancer and an excellent singer. Then D.O. Kyungsoo, a terrific singer and extraordinary actor. Now Suho with his first solo romantic album out can be missed by all. It’s a masterpiece of ballads performed each day by EXO-Ls and new Ok-POP followers as effectively. It is vitally exhausting to select a favourite music as each ballad is completely different. It ranges from his intimate music ”self-portrait” and titled album cowl. There may be” Made in you” which may be very persuasive and passionate. Then, Let’ Love is thrilling. ”Starry Evening” is a easy and romantic ballad. In ”For you Now’ that includes Younha, their voices sync into a beautiful tapestry. and “O2” is balanced and lyrical intro to his model.

Suho’s followers will miss him. His self-Potrait album will hold them sane. Congratulations to EXO-Chen on his stunning marriage and his new spouse. Might they reside a thousand years of happiness of their lifetime. We hope to see Suho after fundamental coaching quickly.

수호(김준연, KPOP 남성그룹 EXO)의 잘생긴 리더는 입대 를 위해 떠났다. 그의 엑소 멤버들은 모두 그를 잘 기원했다. 그의 거의 대머리 머리의 전통적인 마찰이 있었다. 엑소 멤버 레이가 인스타그램을 통해 애정을 보냈다. 팬들은 그 섹시한 절제된 미소와 그 화려한 눈을 열어 새로운 낮은 헤어 스타일을보고 매우 행복 할 것이다.

첫 번째 시우닌, 메인 댄서와 위대한 가수. 그런가 하면 대단한 가수이자 비범한 배우인 D.O. 경수. 지금 수호

그의 첫 솔로 로맨틱 앨범아웃으로 모든 사람들이 놓칠 수 있습니다. 엑소-Ls와 새로운 Ok-POP 팬들이 매일 연주하는 발라드의 걸작이다. 모든 발라드가 다르기 때문에 좋아하는 노래를 선택하는 것은 매우 어렵습니다. 그것은 그의 친밀한 노래 “자화상”과 제목 앨범 커버에서 범위. “당신에서 만든”매우 설득력있고 열정적이다. 그런 다음, 하자 사랑은 흥미 진진한입니다. “별이 빛나는 밤”은 부드럽고 낭만적 인 발라드입니다. ‘너를 위해’에서는 Younha가 등장하는 그들의 목소리가 사랑스러운 태피스트리와 동기화됩니다. 그리고 “O2″는 그의 스타일에 균형과 서정적 인트로입니다.

수호의 팬들은 그를 그리워할 것이다. 그의 자기 Potrait 앨범은 제정신을 유지합니다. 엑소-첸이 아름다운 결혼생활과 새 아내를 축하한다. 그들이 일생에 천 년 동안 행복을 누릴 수 있기를. 기본 훈련을 마치고 곧 수호를 만나기를 바랍니다.