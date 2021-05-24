Sufna Full Movie Download Leaked by the Illegal Piracy Website Movierulz

The meaning of the film’s title Sufna is Dream. The film Sufna was illegally leaked by the illegal piracy website Movierulz.

The film Sufna was leaked by the illegal piracy website Movierulz on the first day of the release. The film Sufna is now available to watch and download for free on many illegal piracy websites, including Movierulz.

Moviesda 2021

Tubidy MP3 & Video Download

TamilRockers

movierulz

Moviesda

Moviezwap

fmoviesf.co

It is available on Tamilrockers, Filmyzilla, Filmywap, Moviesda, Tamilyogi, Kuttymovies, Khatrimaza, etc.

The film Sufna is available to watch in high quality, but we request you do not use a piracy website like Movierulz to watch or download any content because it is illegal.

Always use legal platforms to watch content like movies, web series, etc. Let’s get the complete detail about the film Sufna.

Sufna Full Movie Download:

Sufna is a Punjabi film that includes romantic drama. The film Sufna was directed by Jagdeep Sidhu. Navneet Virk and Gurpreet Singh produced the film Sufna.

Jagdeep Sidhu did the screenplay of the film Sufna. B Praak gave the music in the film Sufna. Vineet Malhotra did the cinematography of the film Sufna, and it was edited by Manish More.

The film Sufna’s length is 144 minutes. The film Sufna was made under Panj Paani Films. It was distributed by Reliance Entertainment.

There are a total of six soundtracks in the film Sufna. It includes Qabool A, Jaan Deyan Ge, Channa Ve, Ammi, Jannat, and Shukriya. Jaani gave the lyrics.

The film Sufna’s music album was composed by B Praak and was released on 18th February 2020. It was recorded in 2019.

The album was made under the label; Speed Records and Times Music. The film Sufna is also available to watch on the OTT platform Amazon Prime Video.

It arrived on the OTT platform Amazon Prime Video on 10th April 2020. The film Sufna has collected around 21.74 Crores INR across the globe.

The film Sufna has received a great response from the audience. If we get any update about the film Sufna, we will add it here.

On IMDb, the film Sufna got 8.1 out of 10. The film Sufna is based on the life of Jagjeet and Teg.

Jagjeet is a daring man in the village. He does not care, and also, he has no goal in his life. But the life of Jagjeet changes when he meets Teg.

Teg is a beautiful girl, and she is from another village. It is a very interesting story. Jagjeet and Teg fall in love with each other.

But later, they face many challenges and difficulties in order to save their relationship. Let’s see the cast of the film Sufna.

Sufna Cast:

Find the cast of the film Sufna below.

Ammy Virk as Jagjeet Tania as Teg Jasmin Bajwa as Tasveer Lakha Lehri as Teg’s Taaya Balwinder Bullet as Bagga Jagjeet Sandhu as Tarsem Mohini Toor as Gamdoor’s wife Rabab Kaur as child Teg Seema Kaushal as Teg’s Taayi Kaka Kautki as Gamdoor Mintu Kapa as Kulwinder Karamjit Anmol as Kulwinder – Special Appearance

Let’s talk about the release date of the film Sufna.

Sufna Release Date:

The film Sufna was released on 14th February 2020. It was also released on 10th April 2020 on Amazon Prime Video.

Let’s watch the trailer of the film Sufna.

Sufna Trailer:

We have mentioned the trailer of the film Sufna below. Let’s watch it.

Check out this website daily to get the latest news and updates, and do not forget to add a bookmark to this website. Stay tuned for the next update.