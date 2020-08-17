Subway worker deletes Banksy’s work worth millions

If your job is to keep the cars clean, it is normal to remove any graffiti. Even though that graffiti is valued at almost $ 8 million.

It all happened on July 14, when the famous Banksy artist he got on the London train and painted his characteristic rats, some expelling a green liquid, others wearing masks. But no trace was left of that, after a cleaning employee erased each drawing.

The Transport of London employee was only doing his job, as the company has a zero tolerance policy for graffiti. But according to the British newspaper Daily Mail, as soon as it was known who was the creator of the work, the company published a message: “We appreciate the feeling of encouraging people to wear masks, which is doing the vast majority of customers in our network. We would like to offer Banksy the opportunity to remake his message for our clients in a suitable location. “

Joey Syer, co-founder of MyArtBroker.com, told the same London media that these graffiti, due to their large size and for having been made in full coronavirus pandemic

, they had great value. “It is very likely that whoever removed it was following protocol and had no idea that it was destroying a Banksy. We estimate that its value could have reached 7.5 million euros [casi US$8 millones]”.

Fortunately, Banksy recorded everything that happened. In the video, she appears completely camouflaged, as if she were a fumigation employee. And he left a message on the doors and walls of the stop where he gets off, which reads the lyrics of a famous song by the British group Chumbawamba: “I get ‘locked’ down… but I get up again“(” They lock me up … but I get up again “).

On Instagram, under the slogan “If you don’t put on the mask, don’t go up”, you can see the video: