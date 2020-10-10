Subhiksha Keralam Scheme 2020 Online Registration Form at aims.kerala.gov.in Portal

Kerala government has launched this scheme for the agriculture sector of the state. The government wanted to improve the farming sector of the state. By establishing this scheme, the government will have to give financial assistance to the farmer of the state.

The government provides technical assistance to the farmers of the state. Due to the COVID-19 crisis in the nation, the situation of the farmers is not right in the country.

Subhiksha Keralam Scheme 2020:

After the COVID-19 lockdown, the government launched an Abhiyan to help the citizens of the nation. The government has announced a 20 lakh crore relief package through an Abhiyan named Aatman Nirbhar Bharat Abhiyan.

According to this Abhiyan, the state of India tried to be independent. The state launched the scheme that will help the people of the state to be self-reliant.

The objective of the Subhiksha Keralam Scheme:

However, the government of Kerala depends on the many other states for their survival. By improving the production in Kerala, the government wants to become independent. Through this scheme, the government decides to cultivate more than 2200 hectors of unuseful land.

The main aim of the government is to be self-reliant in the food production sector. Before the COVID-19 crisis, the state has to be dependent on other states for their food production. The government has to import many things from another state.

During the lockdown situation, the government makes their need and their dependency on other states. After the lockdown situation, the government makes a scheme for becoming independent.

However, the government will give the financial subsidy to the farmers to increase the food production of the state. Kerala government agriculture and farmers department has developed an agriculture information management system for the management of the agriculture produce. The person has to do one-time registration on the AIMS.

Subhiksha Keralam Scheme application Form registration:

To take the benefits of the scheme, the applicant should have to apply for the scheme. The person has to fill the application for the scheme. The process of filling the application form is given here: