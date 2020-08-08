Stuffed animals, jewelry, dance classes: how they survive on Broadway

NEW YORK –

Broadway seamstress Amy Micallef hasn’t put her talents on hiatus during the closing of theaters. She is making stuffed animals, with unusual shapes.

Micallef, who has worked in the wardrobe departments of “Hamilton,” “Waitress,” and “Frozen,” creates playful depictions of COVID-19, complete with a pair of eyes and faux fur.

He sells them for $ 23 each on Etsy and urges shoppers to take their anger out on his creations: Have no mercy on the virus that has caused so much loss and disruption.

“Sometimes you need to throw something against the wall, step on something. Do you want to run him over with your car? Honey, go ahead, ”he says of his stuffed animals. “Here’s your chance for sweet revenge.”

While the stages remain dark, Broadway workers like Micallef find ways to keep the lights on in their homes with complementary trades. Some teach dance classes. Others teach music or acting via Zoom. There are those who make jewelry or engravings of their art, or sell beauty products and handmade agendas.

“Common side jobs for actors are catering and even those jobs don’t exist. Nobody is having parties, “said Jeanna de Waal, who will soon star in the musical” Diana. ” “A lot of people have had to learn new trades and use whatever skills they have to pay their bills.”

The survival situation will turn darker when the government’s $ 600-a-week pandemic compensation program expires this month. Unemployment checks in New York peak at $ 504 a week, but most people receive just a fraction of that sum, not enough to live in an expensive city. The aid group The Actors Fund has distributed more than $ 14 million in assistance to about 12,000 people, but more is needed. Shows in the city will not resume at least until January.

“I couldn’t be more clear: the arts and entertainment industry as a whole is on the brink of the greatest existential crisis we’ve ever had,” said Adam Krauthamer, the president of Local 802, the musicians’ union. “We are on the edge of the precipice.”

He said that many of its 7,000 members are analyzing whether their careers have a future and may not return to their orchestras. Krauthamer cautions that the sound of New York could change very soon without help.

“If politicians, philanthropists and the right people who help the arts don’t get involved to create together a program that saves culture and the arts in New York City, this as we know it will change forever.”

Ali Solomon’s career was finally taking off when the pandemic struck in mid-March. Like many artists on Broadway, she had a melting pot of jobs: She was an associate choreographer for the off-Broadway show “Trevor: The Musical,” a touring choreographer for “Charlie and the Chocolate Factory,” and she was helping a start-up. All that froze, but not the rent on her house.

“You are at your best after having worked so many years and now to find work in another industry, where do you start? One is on the bottom rung of the ladder. If you are lucky they will pay you minimum wage, ”he said.

To pay her bills, she said she became a skin care consultant at Rodan and Fields and teaches classes both in person at a studio on Long Island and online at PassDoor, an online dance studio created by veterans. of Broadway.

“I am starting to generate small chunks of income. None of that compares to what I was earning before, but it is something and fortunately I have been able to save. But the fear is that those savings that you have been taking care of so much will disappear quickly because the cost of living is very high ”.

Living with easy access to the theater district has always been key to Broadway talent. But those apartments tend to have the highest rents. So some workers are letting their leases expire, moving, and waiting for theaters to reopen, something many fear will lead to a talent drain.

“I know a lot of people who have already left town,” Solomon said. “It doesn’t mean they will never come back, but they have given up their homes. They say, ‘Until we have a reason to come back, we don’t need to be here.’

De Waal has gone from acting to hiring. She has turned her focus to Broadway Weekends, a company she and her sister Dani created in 2017 that offers in-person theater camps for adults. After the closure, she decided to focus on providing service online and hired other artists. “All my friends are unemployed, so it was very easy to find people.”

Broadway Weekends now offers 20 to 30 classes per week at Zoom, and charges $ 39 per month for unlimited access. Enrollment soared to more than 7,000. De Waal pays her teachers and is working to establish a non-profit version and educational branch for children.

Jenny Florkowski, a veteran of “Wicked”, makes jewelry to sell on Etsy to help her community. Donate all proceeds from your friendship bracelets or beads to the legal defense fund of the NAACP, the black advocacy organization, and Color of Change.

“In these times many artists feel that they have lost their way,” he said. “It was nice to connect with many people and feel that we are all giving to something greater than ourselves.”

Broadway producers have donated millions of dollars to emergency funds and one even took money out of her own pocket to employ 70 dancers to teach dance and exercise classes online.

Jenna Segal, co-producer of shows like “Hadestown” and “What the Constitution Means to Me,” launched Get In Shape Grrl! on Facebook and has expanded it to an app, attracting some 15,000 members.

“I just thought, ‘Wouldn’t it be fun to bring Broadway to people who are sad that the season was about to start? Let’s do something they can participate in and we can keep the dancers employed, ‘”Segal said.

Mackenzie Warren, a dancer and instructor, has turned to various art forms, even selling prints of her pretty watercolor still lifes. She says it is another way to tell a story and bring light to people. But it also touches a sore spot for theater lovers.

“I have come to act in dream shows, I have come to act on Broadway. I am so grateful and I hope my career is not over in that area. But if so, can I look back with gratitude and say, ‘OK, what’s the next adventure? How can I adapt? ‘

The pandemic has revealed both the creativity of the Broadway community and its fragility. Micallef, the soft toy maker, immediately donated masks to workers on the front lines when the virus struck. But now her complementary work is barely enough to feed her. She still has faith.

“I have the benefit of knowing two important things that I think people might not really believe or understand. First, this will end. It will. I promise you, ”he said. “And second, what comes will be better.”