Studio Ghibli is preparing a fully 3D animated film

Fans of Studio Ghibli, the famous Japanese animation studio, winner of the Oscar for Spirited Away, you’re in luck, because there’s a new movie in the oven.

Although the studio is known for creating its animated films in a traditional way, drawing most of the footage on paper and leaving digital techniques aside, it is now preparing its first film made entirely in 3D called Aya and the Witch, as reported by Variety on June 3. Now, thanks to the Japanese site, Natalie, you can see the first images of the tape. In them it can be seen that despite being computational, they maintain the characteristic essence of the study that we have seen in My neighbor Totoro, Ponyo The Princess Mononoke.

Aya and the Witch is based on the novel by British writer Diana Wynne Jones, Earwig and the Witch, author also of Howl’s Moving Castle, novel on which Ghibli study based his eponymous film. The novel tells the story of Earwig, a girl who lives in an orphanage until she is adopted by a witch and taken to her terrifying home.

According to reports, the film will be released in Japan this winter on Japanese television and it is currently unknown when it will reach the rest of the world.