Studio Ghibli gives you wallpapers of My neighbor Totoro and other classics

Now that millions of people connect to work or school through video calls to maintain social distance and prevent the spread of coronavirus, the wallpapers they have become an extension of our personality.

With this in mind, Studio Ghibli He is adding images of his classics on his website, which you can use as backgrounds for your meetings. This April 27 the catalog was expanded with eight more images. The aggregates belong to the following works: Red hog; Pom Room; Neko no Ongaeshi; Marnie; Tonari no Totoro (the famous My neighbor Totoro); Majo no takkyûbin; Umi ga kikoeru y Kokuriko-zaka kara.

Before this update funds were available from Kaze no tani no Naushika, Castle in the Sky, Princess Mononoke, Kari-gurashi no Arietti (2), Howl’s Moving Castle, Ponyo y Kaguyahime no monogatari.

Downloading the funds is very simple. You can perch on the titles and download them or enter the page and do it from there. You simply land on the one you like best and download it as a jpg file.

The study says it is possible to adjust the image size according to the conferencing application you are using.

Screenshot by Jován Pulgarín / CNET



The page asks us to “be patient”, to wait for new funds. So we must review regularly to keep our catalog updated.

Now, if once you download the image you do not know how to change a wallpaper for your video conferences, on CNET in Spanish we make a guide, step by step, to guide you.