Streets, cities, museums and stadiums deserted by the coronavirus [fotos]

A football game without fans

The pandemic of coronavirus It has led to more than 127,000 people to become infected worldwide. That number, as well as a death toll of more than 4,700, continues to rise daily.

The government of Italy has put the country in a situation of blockade. Officials in some US states have closed schools. Universities have gone from having face-to-face classes to remote learning. Even sporting events, daily shopping trips, and easy walks down the street are not the same.

Two German soccer teams are seen playing in front of an empty stadium near the Dutch border on February 9, 2020.

Read the article