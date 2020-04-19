Featured NEWS

Street Dancer 3D Movie Download: 2 Hours of Elaborated Dancing Reality Show With Varun and Shraddha

April 19, 2020
Add Comment
Aanchal Singh
2 Min Read
Street Dancer 3D
Street Dancer 3D

Street Dancer 3D Movie Download: 2 Hours of Elaborated Dancing Reality Show With Varun and Shraddha

If you are among those die-hard fans of dancing or Varun Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor then you must watch the movie “Street Dancer 3D” without any doubts. But if you want to watch something that includes a great storyline, tragedy, suspense, thrill, or comedy, then you should watch some other movies.

Street Dancer 3D
Street Dancer 3D

Remo D’Souza has directed such an elaborate movie which is based on dancing but it seems like the movie is all about the competition in a dancing reality show. The chocolaty boy Sahej (Varun Dhawan) and beauty with killer looks, Inayat (Shraddha Kapoor) tend to become the arch-rivals and captains of two amazing dance teams. The Rule Breakers and Street Dancers, as they go by the names, have wanted to come across one another and beat one another in a dancing battle for a very long time. The competition provides the opportunity to both of the powerful dancing teams to lock up their horns. All of their lives takes a huge turn as the tiff among them takes the shape of the world’s grandest dancing challenges.

There are numerous dance performances and forms that are represented beautifully by the director cum choreographer and that includes Contemporary, Jazz, Afro, Krump, Locking & Popping, Animation Tutting, and Slow Motion. The movie really focuses on describing the dance moves through the dancing competition between two teams lead by their passion for dancing. But it turns out that people will love to watch the dancing moves on the screen, but they are not satisfied with only dancing and music.

READ  Here Are Some Of The Best Action Movies on Netflix, Details Inside

All the dancers who then turned actors gave their best shot in the movie to make it worth it. Dharmesh Yelande, Punit Pathak, Salman Yusuff Khan, and Raghav Juyal along with the surprising stunning dance performance of Prabhudeva may have taken the movie to the next level of dancing. But the weak storyline and lack of entertaining content categorize the movie “Street Dancer 3D” as a one time watch. You should watch it for the love of dancing and experience the importance of friendship over personal interests.

About the author

View All Posts

Aanchal Singh

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Contact Us

If you’d like to send us some feedback, would like to advertise with us at TheBulletinTime
 or Press Release, just send an email to thebulletintime @ gmail.com
. And, we will get back to you shortly.

Related Articles

Moviezwap

9xmovies

Moviezwap

KissAnime

World4ufree

Tamildhool

Filmpertutti

Tubidy

Tamilrockers