Street Dancer 3D Movie Download: 2 Hours of Elaborated Dancing Reality Show With Varun and Shraddha

If you are among those die-hard fans of dancing or Varun Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor then you must watch the movie “Street Dancer 3D” without any doubts. But if you want to watch something that includes a great storyline, tragedy, suspense, thrill, or comedy, then you should watch some other movies.

Remo D’Souza has directed such an elaborate movie which is based on dancing but it seems like the movie is all about the competition in a dancing reality show. The chocolaty boy Sahej (Varun Dhawan) and beauty with killer looks, Inayat (Shraddha Kapoor) tend to become the arch-rivals and captains of two amazing dance teams. The Rule Breakers and Street Dancers, as they go by the names, have wanted to come across one another and beat one another in a dancing battle for a very long time. The competition provides the opportunity to both of the powerful dancing teams to lock up their horns. All of their lives takes a huge turn as the tiff among them takes the shape of the world’s grandest dancing challenges.

There are numerous dance performances and forms that are represented beautifully by the director cum choreographer and that includes Contemporary, Jazz, Afro, Krump, Locking & Popping, Animation Tutting, and Slow Motion. The movie really focuses on describing the dance moves through the dancing competition between two teams lead by their passion for dancing. But it turns out that people will love to watch the dancing moves on the screen, but they are not satisfied with only dancing and music.

All the dancers who then turned actors gave their best shot in the movie to make it worth it. Dharmesh Yelande, Punit Pathak, Salman Yusuff Khan, and Raghav Juyal along with the surprising stunning dance performance of Prabhudeva may have taken the movie to the next level of dancing. But the weak storyline and lack of entertaining content categorize the movie “Street Dancer 3D” as a one time watch. You should watch it for the love of dancing and experience the importance of friendship over personal interests.