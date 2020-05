Stray Children‘ Changbin has dropped his part of ‘SKZ-PLAYER‘.

‘SKZ-PLAYER’ is a sequence the place the Stray Children members have been releasing solo songs or covers. Changbin dropped “Streetlight“, a track composed and written by himself, and organized by Bang Chan. He wrote concerning the instances when he was struggling by himself, and mentioned that he felt like he’d lifted a weight off his chest after recording the track.



