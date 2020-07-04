Strawberry Moon: How to watch the International Space Station pass in front of the eclipse

NASA / Bill Ingalls



La Luna offers us this weekend a beautiful show. On the night of Friday, June 5 and the morning of June 6, the Strawberry moon and a penumbral eclipse in some parts of the world. But, for space fans, the show will have a special addition: they will be able to see another space object pass in front of the full moon.

The International Space Station (ISS) is the largest space satellite in orbit, and over the past two decades, many people have grown fond of watching it pass around Earth at a speed of 27,000 kilometers per hour. NASA has created a website dedicated to identifying the station’s location in the sky.

And the ISS is back in the spotlight this week when SpaceX successfully dispatched a couple of astronauts to the station. Now astronauts Bob Behnken and Doug Hurley will be able to enjoy the best views of the Moon.

On the other hand, for ISS fans, there are resources on the Internet to not only locate the station, but also to know exactly when the ISS will pass in front of the Moon.

The CalSky Astronomical Calculator provides a useful map that shows the (local) times and locations where the ISS will be seen when passing the Moon in the coming days. You can also enter your location to see if there are times when you can see it near where you are.

For example, if you are on the Pacific Coast of Mexico, you will see the ISS pass in front of the Moon between 3:32 am and 3:36 am local time on the morning of Saturday, June 6.

But, perhaps the best place to observe the Strawberry Moon is in East Africa and Madagascar, where it will be possible to see the partial lunar eclipse and the ISS eclipsing the Moon, all at the same time.

