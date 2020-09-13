Stranger Things 4 to film scenes in New Mexico: report

Netflix



Not just the story of the fourth season of Stranger things will move at times to Russia (where the agent Hopper is a prisoner). Now we know, thanks to a report from Deadline, that the series will also change its scene in its production, since a “significant portion” of the filming of season 4 will be done in New Mexico.

This is not a small change. The previous three seasons of Stranger things They were filmed in Atlanta, Georgia, so the change of location suggests that we will see a different proposal. “Season 4 is bigger, bolder and more intricate than ever, so this will be the first time the show has traveled outside of Atlanta,” Momita SenGupta, Netflix’s Vice President of Original Series Production, told Deadline.

The series will be filmed at Albuquerque Studios, a new production center that Netflix acquired in 2018 and in which the streaming platform expects to invest US $ 1 billion in filming series and movies for the next eight years.

Besides filming in New Mexico, Stranger things shot scenes in Vilnius, Lithuania; We imagine that to simulate the plot of the fourth season set in Russia.

The fourth season of Stranger things It still has no release date on Netflix, but some estimate it could be released in late 2020.

