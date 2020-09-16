Stranger Things 4: The cast gathers to read the script for the new season

In a video that looks like a VHS recording from the 1980s, Netflix showed the cast of Stranger Things gathered for the first reading of the scripts of the fourth season of the series.

In the video, David Harbor is seen with a shaved head – as it appeared in the primer teaser from season 4 released February 14, 2020–; Millie Bobby Brown with long hair, glasses and a cap; and even performers of supporting characters like Karen (Cara Buono), Erica (Priah Ferguson) and Murray (Brett Gelman). One absence attracted attention: that of actress Maya Hawke.

The fourth season of Stranger Things It still has no release date on Netflix, but some estimate it could be released in late 2020.

