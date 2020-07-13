Strange New Worlds: New Star Trek Series Brings Back the Enterprise

Jan Thijs / CBS



The USS Enterprise ventures again into unexplored space in the new Star Trek series, Strange New Worlds.

The new series will star Anson Mount, Rebecca Romijn, and Ethan Peck as Captain Pike, Number One, and Science Officer Spock. These classic characters from the early days of Star Trek history were recently revived in Star Trek: Discovery, and now you will have your own show on the CBS All Access streaming platform. (CBS All Access belongs to ViacomCBS, of which CNET and CNET en Español are part).

CBS confirmed on May 15 the development of the new series. It is yet to be announced when Strange New Worlds will be launched into the air.

Pike, Spock, and Number One first appeared in the pilot episode of the original series, produced in 1965 but not then broadcast on TV. The series was restated with James T. Kirk in the captain’s chair on the Enterprise ship, and the rest is history; but it didn’t take long for the pilot characters to be included in the series. And they were revived in the second season of Star Trek: Discovery, prequel released in 2017 from the original series of the 60s of the last century.

The Serie Discovery is available in the United States on CBS All Access along with Star Trek: Picard. A new animated comic series, set in a humble Starfleet ship, titled Lower Decks

, will be released soon too. Another spinoff of Discovery with Michelle Yeoh as the protagonist is also in development, as well as an animated series for children on Nickelodeon.

Akiva Goldsman wrote the first episode of Strange New Worlds He will serve as executive producer alongside Alex Kurtzman, Jenny Lumet, Henry Alonso Myers, Heather Kadin, Rod Roddenberry, Trevor Roth, Aaron Baiers, Akela Cooper, and Davy Pérez.