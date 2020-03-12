Stock futures hover at down trading limit after Europe travel shock

(1) – U.S. stock index futures plunged on Thursday to commerce near their 5% down limits after President Donald Trump ordered a halt in all travel from Europe, nevertheless did not persuade markets he could embody the monetary hurt from the coronavirus pandemic.

S&P 500 e-minis EScv1 fell 4.5% to 2,617 components, inside putting distance of a day-to-day down limit at 2,601 after Trump outlined steps to help small firms, nevertheless made no level out of extensively anticipated payroll tax cuts.

Shares of American Airways (AAL.O), Delta Air Traces (DAL.N) and United Airways (UAL.O) sank between 10.4% and 13.4% in premarket trading. Cruise liners Carnival Corp (CCL.N) and Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (RCL.N) tumbled higher than 12%.

Consumers had been concerned regarding the absence of targeted stimulus measures and the dearth of particulars regarding the public properly being response, akin to the availability of further testing kits or subsidies for remedy.

“I am merely left speechless for Trump to say that’s primarily essentially the most full plan,” talked about Rob Carnell, chief economist Asia-Pacific at ING in Singapore.

“We’re not getting any co-ordinated movement all through governments nevertheless we’re moreover, usually, not getting co-ordination between central banks and governments.”

The longest bull run in U.S. historic previous acquired right here to a shuddering halt for the Dow Jones Industrials .DJI on Wednesday, after the index fell higher than 20% from its Feb. 12 closing extreme.

The S&P 500 .SPX and the Nasdaq .IXIC, which closed 19% beneath their file shut on Feb. 19, had been set to affix the Dow in a bear market at the open on Thursday.

At 6:50 a.m. ET, Dow e-minis 1YMcv1 had been down 1,166 components, or 4.95% and Nasdaq 100 e-minis NQcv1 had been down 380 components, or 4.75%.

Markets will now regulate the jobless claims report for the week ended March 7 to gauge whether or not or not the outbreak is impacting the labor market. The data is anticipated at 8:30 a.m. ET.

Reporting by Medha Singh in Bengaluru; Additional reporting by Tom Westbrook in Singapore and Noah Sin in Hong Kong; Enhancing by Shounak Dasgupta

Our Necessities:The Thomson 1 Perception Guidelines.