Steven Spielberg won’t direct Indiana Jones 5, report says

Lucasfilm



If confirmed, it is the end of an era. Steven Spielberg will not direct Indiana Jones 5, Variety reported on Wednesday, February 26. And Disney would already be looking for his replacement, since the note of Variety indicates that director James Mangold (Ford v Ferrari, Logan) would be in talks with Disney to take over the direction of the fifth installment of the saga.

The news does not mention the reasons why Spielberg would have left the project. As you may recall, Indiana Jones is a character created by George Lucas as a tribute to the serial adventure films of the 1930s; in fact, the character got his name from the nickname of Lucas’s dog as a child.

According Variety, Spielberg will remain as producer in Indiana Jones 5. “Sources close to the director say that the decision to leave the director’s chair was Spielberg’s own, in a desire to pass the whip of Indy to a generation to bring their perspective to the story.”

Lucas wrote the original Indiana Jones story, which Lawrence Kasdan (Star Wars Episode V: The Empire Stikes Back) became the script of Raiders of the Lost Ark (1981), which was a box office and critical success, winning five Oscars in 1982.

Then three sequels followed – Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom (1984), Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade (1989) e Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull (2008) -, a TV series (The Young Indiana Jones Chronicles), video games, comics and novels.

A new Indiana Jones movie without Spielberg and Lucas is undoubtedly a novelty and raises questions among fans. At the very least, 77-year-old Harrison Ford will bring the character to life, in what is believed to be his farewell to the role of the adventure-loving explorer.

Indiana Jones 5 It will be released in theaters on July 9, 2021.

The most famous adventurers in film and TV [fotos] To see photos