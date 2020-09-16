Steve Wozniak and his wife do not have coronavirus

James Martin/CNET



Steve Wozniak accompanied his wife, Janet Wozniak, to undergo a medical study and rule out a possible coronavirus infection after a trip to China in January.

The famous engineer and Apple co-founder visited the West Coast Sports Institute, a health center in Santa Clara, California, on Monday, March 2, according to a visit log in Swarm app and published also on Twitter. Wozniak said the visit was due to his wife having a “strong cough” since they returned from China that has not gone away, but later said it was sinusitis.

“We are reviewing a bad cough that Janet has. It started on January 4,” Wozniak said. “We had just returned from a trip to China and we could both be patient zero in America.”

Checking out Janet’s bad cough. Started Jan. 4. We had just returned from China and may have both been patient zero in U.S. (@ West Coast Sports Institute in Santa Clara, CA) https://t.co/MRNHqithEU — Steve Wozniak (@stevewoz) March 2, 2020

To rule out a possible case of coronavirus and avoid speculation, Wozniak told USA Today that it is a sinus infection.

Wozniak was not clear in his tweet, but the “patient zero” comment raised speculation about whether Janet’s ailments could be related to the coronavirus, a new condition that emerged in December last year in Wuhan, central China. , and that it has spread rapidly around the world. To date, 89,000 people are known to be infected and more than 3,000 deaths worldwide. The virus reached Brazil, Colombia and Mexico last week. The United States has six confirmed deaths from the virus.

