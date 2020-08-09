Steve McQueen to premiere 3 films at New York Film Festival

Three original films from Oscar-winning director Steve McQueen will debut this year at the New York Film Festival, organizers reported.

The “12 Years a Slave” filmmaker will have opening night with the 1980s musical romance “Lovers Rock,” plus two other movie premieres from his anthology series.

McQueen’s “Small Ax” anthology consists of five films about the Afro-Caribbean community in London between the 1960s and mid-1980s.

“It is an incredible honor and it is also very moving to present three of my films at the New York Film Festival,” McQueen said in a statement. “It is especially meaningful to me at this particular time to share stories as a black man of Afro-Caribbean descent.”

The other two films to be released are “Mangrove,” with “Black Panther” actress Letitia Wright, about the true story of a group of black activists called Mangrove 9 who clashed with the police in 1970; and “Red, White and Blue,” another story based on true events about Leroy Logan, a man who becomes a cop to try to inspire change, starring John Boyega.

“Steve McQueen is one of the essential artists of our time, reaching a new level of mastery with the Small Ax films,” said Dennis Lim, festival programming director. “These are works of historical drama that speak powerfully and urgently of our present to reflect on police brutality and systematic racism.”

All five films will premiere this year on Amazon Prime Video in the United States and on BBC One.

Dates for the 58th New York Film Festival have not yet been set due to the coronavirus pandemic, but organizers hope to announce details in the coming weeks. The festival plans outdoor and virtual functions, as well as functions in enclosed spaces where security protocols can be met.

Chloe Zhao’s “Nomadland,” starring Frances McDormand, was previously advertised as one of the festival’s featured films.