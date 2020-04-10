Stephen King’s ‘Salem’s Lot’ To Be Directed By Gary Dauberman

Deadline has confirmed that Annabelle Comes Residence director can also be taking the reigns of the New Line characteristic adaptation of Stephen King’s Salem’s Lot. Dauberman was already adapting the 1975 horror novel for the large display screen for producers James Wan, Roy Lee and Mark Wolper.

Dauberman will even be EP. He beforehand labored with Wan, writing the Annabelle franchise, and made his characteristic directorial debut on final summer time’s Annabelle Comes Residence.

Earlier iterations of Salem’s Lot was a 1979 miniseries, a 1987 small-screen follow-up and a two-part TNT sequence in 2004.

Warner’s had a success of their massive display screen tackle King’s 1986 novel It, which they break up up into two films, amassing $1.17 billion between each pics WW. Nonetheless, the studio’s tackle Shining sequel Physician Sleep tanked with $72.3M WW.

