Stephen Curry And Storm Reid Team For Female Athlete Short Film Series ‘Bamazing’

EXCLUSIVE: NBA star and Unanimous Media co-founder Stephen Curry and Euphoria actress Storm Reid have teamed up for Bamazing, a brand new sequence of brief movies celebrating ladies in sports activities created by feminine filmmakers.

Curry and Reid kicked off the sequence by internet hosting a pitch session with rising feminine creatives. Rising filmmakers Jennia Fredrique, Alessia Glidewell and Jeannie Donohoe, who have been chosen from Sony Photos Tv Various Administrators Program, shared their concepts and inventive therapies for every of their brief movies. Curry and Reid shared highlights from the workshop in a video posted as we speak on their Youtube channels.

The primary movie, The Participant, directed by Fredrique, is ready to debut tomorrow on YouTube and options sixth-grade hooper Jatniel Cabrera enjoying the game she was born to play. Donohoe and Glidewell’s movies might be launched within the coming weeks on YouTube.

“This sequence is all about celebrating ladies who encourage and uplift others, each on the courtroom and behind the digicam,” says Curry. “Storm and I have been so impressed by Jennia, Alessia and Jeannie and their concepts about learn how to convey these movies to life. They’re such artistic and proficient filmmakers and we’re so excited to share these highly effective movies that hopefully encourage the following technology of younger ladies.”

“Working with Stephen and Below Armour on this mission has been really superb,” provides Reid. “The objective of my Bamazing initiative is to encourage younger women and remind them that they’re really able to something, and this sequence actually helps unfold that message. It’s so essential for ladies to empower and carry one another up, and Jennia, Alessia and Jeannie have accomplished this powerfully by way of their inspiring movies. I’m so happy with this sequence and for the tales that these unimaginable feminine filmmakers created.”

Curry and Reid teamed as much as create Bamazing with Below Armour in help of the Curry 7 Bamazing colorway that was launched final month in honor of Worldwide Girls’s Day.