Stephen Colbert & Nancy Pelosi Talk Truman, Accountability & “The Here And Now”

Home Speaker Nancy Pelosi is Stephen Colbert’s digital visitor on his dwelling version of The Late Present, however the first clip from their dialogue is something however lighthearted. Take a look under.

The clip focuses on Pelosi’s new bipartisan committee within the Home of Representatives that may oversee the White Home’s response to the coronavirus pandemic and the way the administration handles the $2 trillion reduction bundle that Congress handed final week.

Colbert cites the World Struggle II-era Truman Committee, which held company leaders to account to thwart profiteering and is cited on the U.S. Senate’s homepage as “probably the most productive investigating committees in [the Senate’s] complete historical past.” It was fashioned by then-Sen. Harry Truman 9 months earlier than the assault on Pearl Harbor.

“Can we do one thing like that?” the host requested with an atypically severe face.

Pelosi proceeded to offer a little bit historical past lesson on that panel. “After World Struggle I,” the veteran California Democrat mentioned, “there have been one thing 116 investigative committees to see how the cash was spent and what went unsuitable or no matter. What [Truman] was saying was, ‘Moderately than have 116 after the very fact, I would like one through the truth.’ And it was lower than $1 million spent to avoid wasting $15 billion — and lives, which was its objective.”

Pelosi went on to explain the Home oversight panel that was arrange in the present day amid the coronavirus disaster, utilizing the Truman Committee as a mannequin. “How we go ahead has to have transparency and accountability,” she mentioned, “Any profiteering and waste, fraud, abuse and all the remainder, we need to be addressed within the right here and now.”

Here is the clip — be aware {that a} sure White Home denizen’s identify doesn’t come up: