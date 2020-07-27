Stellan Skarsgad is one in the Rogue One spin-off series in Disney Plus: postponed

Marvel Studios



The Star Wars spin-off series focused on Cassian Andor’s character (Diego Luna) has just added two new actors to its cast, the Swedish Stellan Skarsgard and the American Kyle Soller, as reported by Variety on Thursday, April 16.

The Disney Plus show stars the movie character Rogue One: A Star Wars Story (2016), the rebel spy Cassian Andor, who will be played in the series by the same actor, the Mexican Diego Luna. The release date is set for 2021.

According to Variety, Skarsgard and Soller are in talks with Lucasfilm to participate in the series, which for now lacks a title. The show has showrunner Stephen Schiff and his pilot episode will be written by Tony Gilroy, who will also direct multiple episodes of the series. Gilroy rewrote the script for Rogue One and he even directed some new scenes, among which is the final sequence of the film.

The series – still untitled – will show the first days of the rebellion against the Empire, with Cassian Andor (Luna) in espionage, aided by the robot K-2SO, whose voice in English will be provided by actor Alan Tudyk .

Although Disney maintains 2021 as the release date for Disney Plus, it could change if the delays in production work caused by the pandemic of COVID-19 Prevents the deadlines set for airing the show next year.

Skarsgard was nominated for an Emmy in 2019 as a supporting actor for the series. Chernobyl and has already participated in other Disney projects: both in the saga Pirates of the Caribbean as in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (in which he played the scientist Erik Selvig).

