State of Siege: Temple Attack Full Movie Download in High Quality Leaked by Tamilyogi

State of Siege: Temple Attack is an Indian film based on real incidents. The film State of Siege: Temple Attack is full of action and thriller.

Ken Ghosh directed the film State of Siege: Temple Attack. William Borthwick and Simon Fantauzzo wrote it.

The film State of Siege: Temple Attack is based on true events. It includes the radical attack that broke at Akshardham Temple in 2002 in Gandhinagar.

The film State of Siege: Temple Attack stars Akshaye Khanna, Abhimanyu Singh, Gautam Rode, Vivek Dahiya, Akshay Oberoi, and Chandan Roy.

Tejal Shetye did the cinematography of the film the State of Siege: Temple Attack, and Mukesh Thakur edited it. The film State of Siege: Temple Attack was made under Contiloe Pictures. Zee5 distributed it.

The film State of Siege: Temple Attack has received a great response from the audience. The film State of Siege: Temple Attack has received 8.2 out of 10 on IMDb.

If we get any other update about this film, we will update it here. Let’s see the cast of the film State of Siege: Temple Attack.

State of Siege: Temple Attack Cast:

We have mentioned the cast of the film State of Siege: Temple Attack below.

Akshaye Khanna as Major Hanut Singh Abhimanyu Singh as Abu Hamza Manjari Fadnis as Saloni Chandan Roy as Mohsin Akshay Oberoi as Captain Bibek Parvin Dabas as Colonel Nagar Gautam Rode as Major Samar Vivek Dahiya as Captain Rohit Bagga Samir Soni as CM Choksi Mir Sarwar as Bilal Naikoo

Let’s talk about the release date of the film State of Siege: Temple Attack.

State of Siege: Temple Attack Release Date:

The film State of Siege: Temple Attack was released on 9th July 2021. It was released on the OTT platform Zee5.

The film State of Siege: Temple Attack was released in the Hindi language. The length of the film State of Siege: Temple Attack is 110 minutes.

The film State of Siege: Temple Attack is the sequel to the State of Siege: 26/11. It is a web series based on the 2008 Mumbai Attack.

Let’s watch the trailer of the film State of Siege: Temple Attack.

State of Siege: Temple Attack Trailer:

Find the official trailer of the film State of Siege: Temple Attack below. Zee5 released it on 2nd July 2021. Let’s watch it.

