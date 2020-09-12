State Bank Of India Recruitment 2020/2021- For The Clerk, Probationary Officer And Specialist Officer

Prologue

The public sector bank, State Bank Of India, recently, announce for hosting the various posts for banking recruitments. The posts like the clerk, probationary officer, and specialist officer offered by SBI in the year of 2020/2021. There are massive vacancies are available for the clerk, specialist officer, and probationary officer for the job applicants.

These recruitments are available in all of India and these posts are also available in respective states’ branches too. These jobs provide a great opportunity to develop a good bank carrier in the public banking sector. All suitable applicants can enroll in these posts through an online application forum.

There are basic and some important criteria are for the candidate like a limitation of age, initiating and ending dates for submitting the online forum, educational qualifications, placement places, and many more. These all criteria are given to you below in detail. Follow the criteria for applying SBI recruitment, so, you can get a better opportunity in the banking field.

Criteria

Age Limitation

[A] Clerk Age Limitation

The age of the applicants may be varying with the variety of the post. For, the unreserved group of a clerk, the minimum age is 20 years old and the maximum age is 28 years old.

Here, there is also one condition that is, applied for the candidates and that is born date criteria. For the clerk post, the candidate’s born date is must in between 2nd January 1992 to 1st of January 2020.

And also there are age relaxation criteria for various categories like ST/SC/OBC, PWD general, PWD SC/ST, and also for divorced women and many others. These age limits may vary with different categories.

[B] Probationary Officer Age Limit

The candidate age limit for the probationary officer is must a minimum of 21 years old and a maximum of 30 years old. For the PO post, the candidate’s born date is must in between 2nd April 1989 to 1st of April 1998.

And also there are age limitation criteria for various categories like ST/SC/OBC, PWD general, PWD SC/ST, and also for divorced women and many others. The age limits may vary from different categories.

ST/SC and OBC can get 5 and 3 years of relaxation respectively. General PWD/SC/ST can get 10 to 15 years of relaxation. And for the OBC category candidates get 13 years of relaxation.

[C] Specialist Officer Age Criteria

In this post, all reserved classes can get relaxation and it is depending on the candidate class or categories. The SC/ST class candidates get 5 years of relaxation.

For, OBC class candidates get 3 years of relaxation. For, PWD SC/ST/OBC/GEN categories the applicant gets 15, 13, 10 years of relaxation respectively.

Education Qualification Of The Candidate

[A] For, Clerk

For the clerk or junior associate post, the candidate must be passed with the graduation degree course in the respective courses from respective universities.

[B] Probationary Officer

The candidate must be passed with the graduation degree course in the respective courses from respective universities.

Last year candidates can apply for this post also.

With an integrated dual degree, candidates must ensure the certificate submit through online before the ending dates.

The candidate enjoys the chartered accountant eligibility opportunity.

[C] For, Specialist Officer

There is the educational qualification for SO, but, it can change, with respect to, various posts under the SO. Like, for the deputy manager, the candidate must be passed with post-graduation with two years of experience.

The executive, the applicant must pass with CA. And, for further educational qualification candidates can refer to the official site. The candidate can suggest the standard SBI recruitment site on the internet.

Application Charge And Statement Charge

For, the registration of these professions and posts online forum, there are minor charges, which the candidate must have to finance through the online platform.

For, the Specialist officer post, there is a 600 rupees fee of application for general or OBC class. There is a minimum of 100 rupees of changes in the online application form for the SC/ST categories,. The candidate can pay these charges via a given link into the official web portal.

There is a minimum of 750 rupees for the clerk post and also for the General class as well as, OBC and EWS categories. For SC/ST class there is no minimum charge for this post.

The probationary post, there is a minimum of 750 rupees for this post and also for general class, OBC as well as EWS categories. The class of SC/ST/PWD have to pay a minimum charge of 125 rupees.

The payment mode can be through credit card, debit card, the internet banking for the payment of a minimum charge of these application forms of banking recruitment.

Total Available Numbers Of Seats

There are a total of 8134 vacancies are approachable for the clerk post.

For, the probationary officer post there is a total of 2000 vacancies are available for the candidates.

And for the SO post, there is various post are available in the SO and according to this the vacancies can be distributed. So, there are a total of around 61 seats are approachable to the applicants.

Major Dates

For the clerk post, the online application form will start and end from the 3rd of January 2020 to the 26th of January 2020 respectively.

Unfortunately, the SBI recruitment site not provided dates of the SO application form in the official site, but it will be declared as well as soon.

The PO post’s online application form will starts from September to October 2020 and it will end in the same months.