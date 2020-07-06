Starting this Monday the festivities begin in the month of Frida Kahlo

On its 113th anniversary, the Frida Kahlo Museum will bring together singers, musicians, actresses and publishers, among other guests who will celebrate the painter, on July 6, with a virtual artistic program that will also promote creation among the public.

Tenor Benito Rodríguez -who will perform Las Mañanitas on Monday at 3p.m. Mexico time-, the Orquesta Mexicana Pasatono, Opera Studio Beckmann, soprano Olivia Gorra and flutist Horacio Franco will join, during the day, the celebration on the digital platforms of the Frida Kahlo Museum.

The same Monday, at 8p.m. Mexico time, a video will be published with the actresses Ofelia Medina and Julieta Egurrola reading from the Diario de Kahlo, based on a selection of texts by the theater critic Luz Emilia Aguilar Zinser.

Hilda Trujillo, director of the Frida Kahlo and Diego Rivera Anahuacalli museums, relates that for years she had yearned for this activity to be successfully achieved.

“The newspaper is well known, it has been translated into more than 34 languages, what is new is this experience of public reading,” he said in an interview.

“It is not a classic newspaper; It contains drawings, images, verses, phrases, words: it is part of his work. It is an artist’s diary ”.

If Frida captured her life in the art she produced, in El Diario she reversed the process to bring her work to its pages, Trujillo contrasted. Reading it for the public, Medina, Egurrola and Zinser have turned it into a piece of art, he stressed.

“This Diary, which is a work of art, becomes another artistic piece, because they make not only a reading, but an interpretation.”

As part of the celebration, it will be broadcast live, at 5p.m. Mexico time, the workshop “21 days with Frida”, in collaboration with La Vaca Independiente, an editorial published by the Diario de Kahlo.

As soon as the call was issued, this workshop exhausted the quota of 600 people with participants from various countries, Trujillo said, pointing out the relevance that content is increasingly acquiring on social networks.

This workshop, inspired by the Kahlo Diary, promotes self-knowledge and creative expression through the design of each participant’s diaries.

For the event, an online course – Frida starts on July 13 – and a drawing contest, among other activities, have also been organized.

The commemorative program also marks the beginning of a campaign that invites the public to contribute resources, since the museum will receive, once health conditions allow, 30 percent.

“If the governments, in general -not only in Mexico- do not support, we hope that society will help us,” said Trujillo.

This month marks the 63rd anniversary of the artist’s death on the 13th.

See the program of both ephemeris on the site’s social networks (museofridakahlo) and on the page www.museofridakahlo.org.mx