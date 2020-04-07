Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker Photos Reveal Full Luke & Leia Training Scene

New pictures from Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker present Luke (Mark Hamill) and Leia’s (Carrie Fisher) prolonged lightsaber battle. Followers had been stunned to study there was a time when Luke started to coach Leia to be a Jedi, although she gave it up after studying her continued coaching would result in devastation for her son. This was revealed in The Rise of Skywalker, which contains a fast flashback of a younger Luke and Leia sparring collectively. CGI was used to de-age Hamill as he stood in for Luke, however since Fisher tragically handed away in 2016, her daughter Billie Lourd stepped in for Leia. Lourd additionally had a small function within the new trilogy as Lieutenant Connix.

Proceed scrolling to maintain studying

Click on the button beneath to start out this text in fast view.

Fisher’s passing disrupted the plans put in place for Leia’s trilogy story. Whereas the primary two movies of the reboot trilogy included expanded roles for Han Solo (Harrison Ford) and Luke, The Rise of Skywalker was speculated to have a bigger function for Leia. As a substitute, director JJ Abrams needed to make do with eight minutes of unused footage from earlier movies to craft Leia’s ending. The flashback represents one of the ultimate moments Leia is seen onscreen in The Rise of Skywalker.

Associated: Star Wars: Billie Lourd Will get The Excellent Leia Sendoff In Rise Of Skywalker

As half of the particular options included in The Rise of Skywalker‘s residence launch, new pictures of Luke and Leia’s coaching session have been made out there. The scene itself is brief, although it was initially for much longer and ended up trimmed down for the ultimate lower. For reference, Luke wields the inexperienced lightsaber whereas Leia has the blue. As the photographs point out, the total coaching scene included a bit extra motion. You’ll be able to see them beneath:

Regardless of favoring politics over the methods of the Jedi, Leia demonstrated her potential to make use of the Drive a number of occasions all through the brand new movies. By the Drive, Leia was capable of sense when each Han and Luke died, and, maybe most controversially, she used the Drive to avoid wasting herself after she was sucked into house throughout Star Wars: The Final Jedi. The Rise of Skywalker was the primary time it was confirmed that Leia practically grew to become a Jedi, nonetheless.

Like a lot of The Rise of Skywalker, Leia’s ending proved divisive amongst some followers, although that might be attributed to the shortage of choices out there to Abrams and his group. It may be argued that they did the very best they might below the circumstances, although it is onerous to not be disenchanted that Leia did not get her due. Nonetheless, The Rise of Skywalker nonetheless managed to disclose one thing new about Leia, a lot to the amazement of followers.

Extra: How Star Wars 9 Introduced Leia Again & Which Scenes Had been Really Carrie Fisher

Supply: Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker residence launch

Previous Captain America In Avengers: Endgame Made Chris Evans’ Mother Cry